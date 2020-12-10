San Francisco will run out of ICU beds in 17 days if coronavirus infection rate continues, health official says

A pedestrian passes under for rent and for lease signs in San Francisco on Oct. 21, 2020. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

San Francisco will run out of intensive care beds in 17 days if the current rate of infection remains stable, the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

“That is if things don’t get worse and they very well may,” said Dr. Grant Colfax at a virtual news briefing.

Colfax urged residents to stay home, saying that avoiding contact with others now was “probably the most important message” he has tried to impart since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“To be blunt, we have one chance to turn this serious surge around, and that chance is right now,” he said. “But our window is narrowing and closing fast.”

