San Francisco won’t use state’s ‘broad brush’ in reopening plan, officials say

San Francisco police officer cadets distribute face masks to people at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22, 2020. (Josh Edelson /AFP via Getty Images)

After being given the green light last week to resume the operation of some businesses under California’s sweeping new reopening blueprint, San Francisco city officials on Tuesday said they will follow local health indicators rather than the state’s “broad brush” guidelines.

Under the new four-tier plan, San Francisco is in Tier 2, which means it could reopen restaurants for in-person dining with restrictions and immediately allow hair dressers and barbers to work indoors. The move comes in the wake of months of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But plans announced by Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s director of public health, reflect a more cautious approach. Hair stylists are not being allowed to resume indoor operations for roughly four more weeks, and indoor dining is not even on the table.

But officials did offer other reopening plans. In-person instruction for some K-6 students may be permitted in mid-September, and the city may allow in-person instruction for some middle schools in October.

