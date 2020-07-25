San Francisco Zoo’s tallest, oldest giraffe dies

Floyd is seen in his enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo on Feb. 15, 2017. (Marianne Hale/San Francisco Zoo & Gardens via AP)

Floyd, the oldest and tallest giraffe at the San Francisco Zoo, died. Friday.

The 18-year-old giraffe had joint degeneration from aging and his health had declined, the zoo said.

Floyd was 16 feet tall and weighed more than 2,425 pounds. He was born in 2002 at the Albuquerque Zoo and transferred to San Francisco in 2004.

Over his lifetime, Floyd produced 11 offspring and had 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that can be found all over the United States, according to the zoo.

The zoo says Floyd’s imposing size, serene demeanor and independent spirit will be missed.