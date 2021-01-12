San Francisco’s COVID-19 surge is lower than Thanksgiving’s, but stay-home order remains in place

The Golden Gate Bridge is shown in an undated photo. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco’s post-December surge is lower than Thanksgiving’s, but coronavirus cases continue to rise, city officials said Tuesday, adding that the state’s stay-at-home order was likely to last through January.

“The rate of increase is not as severe as after Thanksgiving,” Mayor London Breed said at a news conference. “This is some good news.”

Still, she said, the Bay Area remains in a “very difficult” position. The region on Monday saw close to zero capacity in hospital intensive care units.

Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s director of public health, said coronavirus cases rose by 70% after Thanksgiving and have risen by 28% since Christmas and New Year’s.