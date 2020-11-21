San Francisco’s COVID-19 surge may put city in most restrictive purple tier

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

San Francisco’s coronavirus surge is now on pace to put the city into the most restrictive purple zone as early as Sunday and force more closures, the city’s public health chief said Friday.

By entering the purple tier, the city would be subject to the state’s curfew announced Thursday, which prohibits most nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will especially hit restaurants that stay open late.

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health, suggested during an online news conference that the city’s previous success at tamping down the virus might have helped trigger the current surge. San Francisco became the only urban county in the state last month to be placed in the least restrictive yellow tier, indicative of minimal risk from the virus. Infectious disease experts at the time lauded the city’s management of the pandemic.

“I know San Franciscans are watching our numbers very carefully,” Colfax said. “When things are not as serious, significant numbers of people may back down on precautions.”

