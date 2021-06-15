San Francisco’s iconic cable cars to return in August as city reopens

A usually busy Powell Street Cable Car turnaround has a short line to ride the Cable Cars on March 7, 2020 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s iconic cable cars will traverse the city’s steep hills once again in August as San Francisco reopens after more than a year of pandemic restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Related Content San Francisco’s streetcars to return while iconic cable cars remain sidelined by pandemic

Mayor London Breed, speaking at a news conference Tuesday, announced that the cable cars would be free to all riders in August as the system gears up for more expanded operations in September.

“Nothing says San Francisco like a cable car ride — up and down, rolling up and down the hills,” Breed said, standing at podium on a track with a cable car behind her.

San Francisco and the rest of the Bay Area reopened Tuesday in accordance with state guidelines. About 80% of San Franciscans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The city now has only 1.5 cases of the coronavirus for each 100,000 residents, which is 17% lower than the state and a 96% decrease in diagnoses in the city since January.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.