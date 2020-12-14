San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant shutting down due to coronavirus pandemic

A view of the Cliff House restaurant on October 10, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant that for more than a century has served tourists and locals from atop a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean is closing its doors at the end of the year.

Restaurant proprietors Dan and Mary Hountalas say in a post on the restaurant’s website they are closing Dec. 31 because of losses brought on by the pandemic and not being able to renew a long-term operating contract with the National Park Service.

They have been the restaurant’s proprietors since 1973.

The couple says 180 employees will lose their jobs.

