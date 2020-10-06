San Joaquin County jail guard charged with sexually assaulting 3 female inmates

A San Joaquin County correctional officer has been charged with sexually assaulting three women inmates.

Authorities say Zachary Simmons was arrested Monday after turning himself in and was booked at the same jail where he’d worked.

Prosecutors contend that Simmons raped an inmate in 2015 and committed other sex crimes with two inmates in 2015 and 2018.

He was placed on leave in August when the allegations surfaced.

It’s not immediately clear whether Simmons has an attorney to speak on his behalf.