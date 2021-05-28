San Jose gunman may have faced disciplinary hearing before mass shooting

Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Valley Transit Authority rail yard in San Jose claimed the lives of nine people and left the community in shock.

Now authorities are sifting through the wreckage looking to understand why — and how — the gunman committed the horrific attack.

Evidence has painted a picture of the assailant, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, as a disgruntled VTA worker who hated his job.

And emerging reports Friday indicate that he may have been facing a disciplinary hearing at the agency where he worked as a maintenance worker for the last eight years.

