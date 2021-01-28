San Jose hospital cut off from COVID-19 vaccine supply after teachers got shots before they were eligible

A top executive at a San Jose hospital will be disciplined for his role in offering the coronavirus vaccine to teachers before they were eligible.

County officials cut off Good Samaritan Hospital’s vaccine supply last week after learning that teachers from a nearby school district were allowed to join the line, which should have only included healthcare workers and senior citizens.

The executive, Chief Operating Officer Gary Purushotham, remains employed with the hospital, which is reviewing the incident, spokeswoman Sarah Sherwood said Wednesday.

Sherwood would not specify the discipline, citing personnel privacy laws.

