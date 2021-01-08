San Jose Kaiser hospital fined $43,000 in deadly COVID-19 outbreak possibly tied to inflatable holiday costume

The Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center is shown in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. A Kaiser Permanente employee is dead and dozens of workers have contracted the coronavirus after a staffer appeared at a Northern California medical center wearing an inflatable, air-powered holiday costume on Christmas Day, the hospital and health care company said Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Santa Clara County has fined Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center $43,000 for delays in reporting a coronavirus outbreak that has swelled from 43 to 60 emergency department staffers and killed one employee.

The county sent Kaiser a notice of violation after it learned about the outbreak, saying the fine was “one for each of personnel that these 43 personnel tested.” At the time the outbreak was first announced on Jan. 3, 43 people had been infected, but that number has since grown.

Employers are required to report positive coronavirus cases to the county Public Health Department within four hours of finding out an employee has tested positive.

The outbreak is thought to be linked to a brief Christmas Day visit from an employee in an inflatable holiday costume, which are kept filled with air by a battery-powered fan. The employee, who was dressed as a Christmas tree, was asymptomatic at the time but later tested positive, according to a Kaiser Permanente representative.

