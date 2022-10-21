Camdan McWright is seen in an undated photo on San Jose State University’s athletics page.

An 18-year-old San Jose State University football player from the Panorama City neighborhood in Los Angeles died in a crash near the campus Friday morning, school officials said.

Freshman Camdan McWright would have turned 19 in December, the San Jose State Spartans said in a statement.

McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was fatally struck by a school bus in downtown San Jose Friday morning, according to KTLA’s sister station, KRON4 in San Francisco.

The bus was operated by the San Jose Unified School District and 14 students were on board when the crash occurred, the newspaper reported. There were no other injuries.

The university’s head football coach called McWright “amazing.”

“Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times,” Brent Brennan said. ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

Steve Perez, the university’s interim president, also offered his condolences.

“We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family,” Perez said. “We grieve together and will provide all of the support that Camdan’s family, our students and our football program require to help move through this tragic time.”

The team tweeted an image of McWright Friday with just a black heart emoji.

McWright was born in Sylmar, but grew up in Panorama City, where he attended St. Genevieve High School, according to his player profile.

He was a two-time Camino Real League Most Valuable Player and first-team all-league honoree.

He had planned to major in communications studies and wanted to become a TV sports analyst.

The crash is being investigated by The San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, campus police, student affairs and student athletics, officials said.