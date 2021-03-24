San Jose woman who refused to wear mask at McDonald’s attacked workers, called them ‘dumb Mexicans’: DA

A San Jose woman has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly attacking two McDonald’s employees while yelling racial slurs at them, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The incident unfolded before 7 a.m. last Saturday at the McDonald’s located in the 900 block of El Monte Avenue in Mountain View, according to the city’s Police Department.

A worker had asked 40-year-old Alena Jenkins to leave because she was eating inside the McDonald’s without a mask, in violation of the restaurant’s COVID-19 restrictions, KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco reported.

But she refused and called the employee, “(Expletives deleted) Mexican!” and said, “Go ahead and call the cops!” according to the DA’s news release.

As the worker called police, Jenkins allegedly shoved a COVID-19 plexiglass shield at the individual.

Meanwhile, the manager also approached Jenkins and asked her to leave. She responded by calling the manager a “stupid Mexican” and punched him in the arm and shoulder, prosecutors said.

Even after police arrived at the scene, Jenkins continued to make racially charged comments about the McDonald’s employees, calling them “dumb Mexicans…who don’t know how to speak English,” according to the DA’s news release.

Neither worker needed medical attention at the restaurant, police said.

Jenkins has been charged with a hate crime and battery, both misdemeanors. She’s scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.