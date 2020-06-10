San Luis Obispo County deputy in serious condition after being shot in Paso Robles; gunman sought

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition Wednesday morning after being shot by a gunman in downtown Paso Robles.

The Sheriff’s Department first tweeted about the incident around 6:15 a.m., stating there was an active shooter situation and that residents in downtown Paso Robles should shelter in place.

A gunman had apparently fired at Paso Robles police officers, prompting deputies and California Highway Patrol officers to respond to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department stated that one of their deputies had been shot and was in serious but stable condition.

Authorities were still searching for the gunman as of 7 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department tweet.

SWAT officers have also responded to the incident, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

No description of the shooter was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

