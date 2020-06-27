San Mateo County votes to recognize Black Lives Matter, then OKs nearly $1M worth of Taser guns

Amid a debate on police use of force, San Mateo County voted to purchase 310 new Tasers in June 2020, replacing some older ones, like the one above, seen in 2007. (Los Angeles Times)

As Bay Area communities adopt resolutions supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, one Silicon Valley county this week voted to stockpile its sheriff’s department with nearly $1 million in new Taser guns.

On Wednesday, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a budget that includes the purchase of 310 new Tasers. The approval of the Taser purchase is coming under fire, in part because it occurred just minutes after the board adopted a resolution supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We have heard from our community and from protesters across the nation that enough is enough,” wrote Warren Slocum, the board’s president in a statement posted on the county supervisor’s website. “We need to take concrete steps to address this injustice.”

In 2018, three unarmed people died after officers used Tasers on them within county limits.

