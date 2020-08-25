San Ysidro border line waits grow to 10 hours in coronavirus crackdown

The San Ysidro crossing port on the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, is seen on July 27, 2020. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest move by Customs and Border Protection to slow traffic from Mexico into the U.S. has caused border traffic jams stretching for miles and waits exceeding 10 hours for those crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Border officials say the action, announced late Friday, is designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and make people “think twice” about crossing the border. But the backup has infuriated drivers and caused many San Diego- and Los Angeles-area employees to arrive late to work or miss it altogether.

“It’s terrible. Terrible, terrible, terrible. What else can I say? I already called my job and told them I’m going to be late, but I’m probably not going to make it at all,” said Albert Rodriguez, an L.A.-based construction worker who had been waiting for seven hours Monday in the Tijuana traffic.

Several drivers dozed off in their cars or abandoned their vehicles to find a restroom after eight hours of waiting.

