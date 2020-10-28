Santa Cruz’s flagship amusement park to reopen for up to 500 people

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is poised to become one of the first amusement parks to reopen since the COVID-1`9 pandemic forced its closure. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz’s flagship amusement park will soon be filled again with the sounds of shrieks and laughter, albeit muted by masks and with thinner crowds than usual.

Santa Cruz County’s declining coronavirus numbers placed it in the less restrictive orange tier of the state’s reopening guidelines Tuesday, meaning the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk can reopen for up to 500 people.

Spokesman Kris Reyes said that there is no opening date yet but that park staffers are excited to get back to work.

“We are currently reviewing the state’s reopening guidelines for amusement parks to understand how and when the Boardwalk can reopen rides and other attractions,” Reyes said in a statement. “The safety of our employees and guests will remain our top priority whenever we reopen.”

