An Inland Empire man was arrested after he allegedly convinced an elderly man to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash and set it aside for a “courier” to pick up later.

Kayvaughn Omaryeades Larry, 19, of Apple Valley was arrested Saturday after employees at a bank called the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department regarding a customer who they believed was the victim of a scam.

The victim, a 77-year-old man, received a phone call the previous day from a person claiming to be an employee at his bank informing him that his account had been hacked. The scammer, believed to be Larry, directed the elderly man to withdraw cash from his account to “keep it safe,” he then told him to put the money in a box, wrap it with brown paper and then wait for a courier to arrive.

Later that day, a person showed up at the man’s home and picked up the box and departed.

The following day, the scammer tried his luck again, calling the same victim and attempting to pull the scam again.

The victim went to his bank where employees recognized the ruse and called a family member which led to authorities being called.

Deputies responded to the victim’s home where they awaited the arrival of the person posing as the “courier” who planned on making that day’s pickup. When Larry arrived at the victim’s home he was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of obtaining money by false pretense and accessory to a crime.

He was transported to High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto where he is being on $15,000 bail. According to jail records, he is due in court Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Department says this arrest is an important reminder about the rampant problem of phone scams, which are responsible for stealing millions from citizens across the country every year.

“Always verify any information a caller gives you by hanging up, calling whatever business, agency or institution the caller claims to be with and asking questions. Financial institutions will not ask anyone to withdraw money and package it for a courier to pick up,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

If you have been the victim of a scam, you are urged to report it to the FTC.

Anyone with information about this specific investigation is asked contact SBSD Deputy Belvin with the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-782-7463.