Schools across the state, including in SoCal, close over coronavirus concerns

School will be a lot different Monday on some campuses across California.

The largest school district in Northern California, Elk Grove Unified School District, canceled classes and sports games through Friday amid the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta will be closed Monday, as well Lowell and Riordan high schools in San Francisco.

Stanford University will begin online classes, and USC will test online classes later this week.

