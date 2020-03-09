Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Schools across the state, including in SoCal, close over coronavirus concerns

California

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

School will be a lot different Monday on some campuses across California.

The largest school district in Northern California, Elk Grove Unified School District, canceled classes and sports games through Friday amid the growing spread of the coronavirus.

Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta will be closed Monday, as well Lowell and Riordan high schools in San Francisco.

Stanford University will begin online classes, and USC will test online classes later this week.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter