Schwarzenegger on California recall: ‘I think voters made the right decision’ in retaining Newsom

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks in his keynote about digital sustainability during the Digital X event on September 07, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became California’s governor in 2003 after a recall, said he was relieved that Gavin Newsom kept his job.

“I think voters made the right decision,” Schwarzenegger said in an interview on Wednesday, the day after Democratic Gov. Newsom beat the recall. “It’s better to stay with someone who you know what they’re going to do, rather than someone who comes in wacky and is changing everything around.”

Still, the Republican added he was hopeful that the special election was a “wake-up call” for Newsom that “makes him perform better.”

The 74-year-old movie star declined to say how he voted in the special election. Schwarzenegger has largely avoided weighing in on the effort to replace Newson, though in recent years he has been an acerbic critic of former President Trump.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.