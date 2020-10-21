Scott Peterson case to return to court Friday

The Stanislaus County District Attorney has announced that Scott Peterson’s case will return to the courtroom on Friday, according to KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

A judge in Stanislaus County will determine whether Peterson needs a public defender or hire his own attorney.

The case is set for Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown if Peterson will appear in person or by video from San Quentin State Prison — if he appears at all.

Earlier this month, the California Superior Court ordered Peterson’s murder convictions to be re-examined due to possible juror misconduct. That followed the overturning of his death sentence on an appeal in August.

According to court documents, the judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.”

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Connor. The case was tried in San Mateo County.