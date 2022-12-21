SAN DIEGO — The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home this week, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

Foul play was not suspected in the death of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, who was discovered Monday at his San Diego County residence, a Naval Special Warfare official spokesperson confirmed to FOX 5 in an email.

Ramirez was 47.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ramirez family. Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” said Capt. David Abernathy, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all San Diego-based Navy SEAL teams. “This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

Ramirez was commissioned in 2004 after enlisting in 1996.

Ramirez’s death comes just over a year after the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 died following an incident during training in Virginia Beach. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, died Dec. 7, 2021.

Local authorities are investigating Ramirez’s death.