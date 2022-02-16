Search and rescue teams looking for L.A. County hiker missing in Mt. Pinos area

Kern and Ventura county search and rescue teams are looking for a hiker from Los Angeles County reported missing in the Mount Pinos area.

Family members of 73-year-old Gab Song of Torrance, say he went hiking in the Mount Pinos area on Tuesday and never returned home. Search and rescue teams had been searching since Wednesday morning in the area where he was last known to be.

Song is described as an experienced hiker, but he went alone and wasn’t prepared for weather in the area on Tuesday, his family said. Kern County sheriff’s officials say search teams saw 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the area during their search.

The search for Song is ongoing. Two helicopters, multiple snow rescue vehicles and ground personnel were utilized in the search, officials said. Song’s vehicle was recovered near the Mt. Pinos trailhead in Frazier Park.

Song’s family says he is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He did not bring needed medication with him on the hike.

If you’ve seen Song, you are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.