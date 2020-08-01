Search continues for missing servicemen after deadly training accident off San Clemente Island

The search continued Saturday for eight service members who went missing following a deadly accident during a training exercise off San Clemente Island, officials said.

The amphibious assault vehicle is under hundreds of feet of water, putting it beyond the reach of divers and complicating rescue efforts for the missing troops.

Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, the commanding general of the Marine Expeditionary Force, told reporters Friday that the vehicle, which weighs 26 tons, “sank completely” more than 3,200 feet offshore and “the assumption is it went all the way to the bottom.”

“The AAV is actually in several hundred feet of water — it’s really below the depth that a diver can go to,” he said.

