Search intensifies for coyote that has attacked adults and children in Bay Area

A coyote that has attacked both grown men and children and eluded traps has spawned a massive, 24-hour search in East Bay suburb of Moraga, where jittery residents keep children close and hikers carry noisemakers.

The attacks started last summer. In each case, the apparently fearless coyote approached unsuspecting people and bit them before running off. All the victims recovered from their puncture wounds, and DNA has linked the attacks to a single coyote.

A woman whose 3-year-old daughter was bitten here last week said the animal retreated when she waved a blanket and shouted at it, only to keep drawing near again. The woman was pushing a stroller with her daughter at her side when the coyote approached. It finally fled.

The attacks occurred in a children’s playground, a residential street and a high school running track here and outside commercial stores in neighboring Lafayette.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.