Search underway for 5-year-old boy who disappeared from Discovery Park area of Sacramento on Memorial Day

Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared from the Discovery Park area of Sacramento on Memorial Day.

Zion Jamar Butler was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Monday with family members around a pop-up tent along Tisconrnia Beach, Sacramento Regional Parks posted on its Twitter feed.

“He was literally sitting down eating, and then he disappeared,” the boy’s aunt Rickisha Anderson told local television station KCRA.

Butler was wearing rainbow shorts, water socks and no shirt when he was last seen.

Butler is one of four children, including a twin brother, KCRA reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

We are searching Discovery Park for a missing five-year-old child. His name is Zion Jamar Butler, DOB 3/4/15. @SacPolice and @sacsheriff have been assisting.



Zion was last seen at Tiscornia Beach at pop-up tent with family around 6:30 p.m. Description: black, male, [1/2] pic.twitter.com/izHKpKrFFK — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) May 26, 2020