SeaWorld San Diego to reopen Feb. 6 as county’s COVID numbers remain steady

SeaWorld San Diego announced Friday it would reopen Feb. 6 under the state’s operating rules for zoos and aquariums.

Reservations will be required, and park rides will remain closed. The park reported it would release more details about its reopening Monday.

Also on Friday, San Diego County officials announced the opening of a new vaccination site, at Tubman Chavez Community Center in San Diego. Meanwhile, the county’s third super site for vaccines is scheduled to open at CSU San Marcos on Sunday. Vaccines in San Diego County are available to healthcare workers and people 65 and older.

Although there continue to be signs that the spread of the coronavirus has slowed in San Diego County, an additional 37 deaths from the disease were reported Friday, adding to what already had been the deadliest month in the region.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.