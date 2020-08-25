SeaWorld San Diego to reopen on limited basis starting Friday

This image shows a general view of SeaWorld San Diego on June 21, 2011. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

SeaWorld San Diego will reopen on a limited basis starting Friday, nearly six months after it shut down because of COVID-19.

The park on Monday announced that visitors will have access to outdoor animal exhibits and presentations, as well as a chef-created barbecue, a curated selection of craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic drinks — but no roller coasters or other rides.

The limited reopening should allow SeaWorld to bring back a portion of the 2,000 employees furloughed in March, when the park closed, at least on a part-time basis.

SeaWorld appears to be taking a page from the Knott’s Berry Farm playbook with the limited reopening, said Todd Regan, executive editor of Micechat, a theme park industry online watchdog website.

