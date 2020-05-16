SeaWorld sued for collecting monthly fees on annual passes while parks are closed

A SeaWorld annual pass holder in San Diego has sued the theme park operator for continuing to collect membership fees while its parks remain closed amid coronavirus lockdowns.

The lawsuit, filed last week in San Diego federal court, seeks nationwide class action status for people with season passes. It accuses the Orlando, Fla.-based company of violating California’s unfair competition, false advertising and consumer legal remedies laws, as well as breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment declined to comment on pending litigation. The company offers silver, gold and platinum annual memberships for $10 to $17.75 per month. They provide unlimited access, free parking and other perks. Under terms and conditions, SeaWorld season passes are nonrefundable and subject to change or cancellation without notice.

A single-day ticket to SeaWorld San Diego costs $94.

