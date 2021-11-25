Security guard on assignment with TV news crew is shot in Oakland attempted armed robbery: Police

A $17,500 reward is available for information on the attempted armed robbery and shooting of a security guard who was on assignment on Wednesday with a reporter from KRON4, a KTLA sister station in San Francisco.

Police say the incident was an attempted armed robbery to steal camera equipment, KRON reported.

The crew was covering a story on a recent smash-and-grab robbery at the Prime 356 clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street. According to police, 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided the clothing store late Tuesday night.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

During the report, shots were fired around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The KRON4 security guard was shot in the lower abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery, according to police.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, he was out of surgery and in stable condition. The guard is a former police officer.

Officers later found two more victims involved in the incident. One of those victims is a Berkeley man who was also transported to Highland Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No information was available on the extent of the injuries.

“The KRON4 reporter managed to still do her job, recording the scene after the incident as it unfolded before her eyes,” the station wrote in an article about the incident. “She was not physically injured but is understandably shaken.”

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

In the past, a number of Bay Area news stations have been targeted for their camera equipment by a number of thieves.

“At KRON 4, the safety of our personnel is our top priority which is why we assign security to reporters when working in the field. Most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the security guard and his family and we wish him a complete recovery,” KRON4’s Vice President and General Manager Jim Rose said in a statement.

Our newsroom is shaken up this afternoon. We are praying for our security guard who is being treated now for his injuries. We're so thankful our friend and colleague was unharmed <3 https://t.co/nfcsoRtIee — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) November 24, 2021

“As you know it’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” Oakland police said in a press conference.

Police and the security company associated with the guard are offering a reward of $17,500 total leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (510) 238-3426.