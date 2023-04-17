Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. Before you file your taxes, check out these tax breaks you may be missing out on. (Getty)

The 2022 tax filing season is ending on Tuesday, but most Californians can still file their returns after the cutoff date.

Most Californians have received a federal tax filing extension due to the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that plagued the state over the winter. The new tax deadline is Oct. 16.

The tax extension also applies to Californians who need to file federal business tax returns or make tax payments.

Here is a list of the California counties that are eligible for the filing extension:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Inyo

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Sacramento

San Benito

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

San Diego

San Francisco

San Bernardino

Siskiyou

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tulare

Tuolumne

Ventura

Yolo

For Californians who don’t live in any of the counties listed above, their tax filing deadline is still April 18.

The IRS continues to offer free tax filing services for anyone needing help with their returns.

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service. More information about the different programs is available on the government website.

To avoid processing and refund delays, Americans are encouraged to have all the necessary information before filing their tax returns and visit the IRS website for answers to commonly asked questions.

Once submitted, Americans can use the Where’s My Refund? link on the IRS website to know when they should expect their refund.

The agency expects that most people will get their refund within 21 days if their returns were filed electronically, chose direct deposit as the refund method, and have an error-free return.

People who need to file 2022 returns can check the agency website for the latest information.