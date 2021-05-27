Self-styled satanist beheaded his cellmate in Central California prison, but guards didn’t notice, reports say

Jaime Osuna, shown in a May 2017 photo, is accused of torturing and beheading his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via the Los Angeles Times)

The convicted killers shared the same cell at Corcoran State Prison. But on the morning of March 9, 2019, only one was still alive.

Jaime Osuna, 31, had decapitated and dissected the body of his cellmate, Luis Romero, 44, with a makeshift knife, state documents show.

But after prison guards made their rounds, they reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports on California prisons from the inspector general’s office.

The reports add fresh revelations and raise more questions about one of the most heinous slayings inside the California prison system. The killing has prompted investigations and a lawsuit over why Romero was in a cell with Osuna, a self-styled satanist with a history of attacking his cellmates. One of the reports also faults the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for conducting a shoddy investigation and delaying disciplinary action against the guards.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.