Senior care homes source of nearly half of all California coronavirus deaths, data show

A woman talks with a nurse through a window as she visits her father who is a patient at a nursing home with a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Hayward, California, on April 14, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nearly half of all deaths related to COVID-19 in California are linked to elder care facilities, a data analysis by the Los Angeles Times has found, with the state releasing new data late Friday suggesting that there have been many more outbreaks than previously disclosed.

At least 1,276 people have died after being infected with the coronavirus in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities in California, accounting for more than 49% of total fatalities reported by the state.

The deaths are part of state data showing that at least 292 skilled nursing or assisted living facilities in California, many clustered in Los Angeles, have recorded cases.

The highest death toll in the state remains at Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Tulare County, where 28 residents have died and 116 patients and 61 staff members have been infected.

