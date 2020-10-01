Series of small earthquakes rattles Brawley area

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported five miles from Brawley, California, followed by two smaller quakes on Oct. 1, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Thursday morning at 5:46 a.m. five miles from Brawley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Imperial, 17 miles from El Centro, 25 miles from Calexico and 50 miles from Coachella.

It was followed by a magnitude 3.2 quake at 6:23 a.m. and a magnitude 3.1 at 6:35 a.m., both in the same area.

In the past 10 days, there have been 54 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.