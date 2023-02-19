The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was removed from a burning home in Valle Vista early Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. at a double-wide mobile home on the 24700 block of Howard Drive, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and battled the blaze with hoses and heavy equipment. Smoke billowed from the structure and video from the scene showed a wall of flames overtake a pickup truck in the home’s garage.

After about 45 minutes, firefighters were able to contain the fire. But during a search of the home, a body was located.

Graphic video from the scene showed firefighters remove what appeared to be a man’s burned body from the home.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene to assume the investigation into the person’s death. At this time, it’s unclear if foul play is suspected.

The person’s name will be released pending the completion of a coroner’s examination and notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported by the Fire Department and an estimate of total damages was not made available.