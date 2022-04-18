SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sherri Papini was back in front of a judge today where she pleaded guilty to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud after admitting to making up her own kidnapping last week.

In 2016 Papini went missing after going on a jog in Redding. The search for Papini lasted three weeks until she was found weeks later bound and bruised. She claimed two women had taken and tortured her. Federal prosecutors say during that time she was actually staying with a former boyfriend in Orange County.

The fraud charge stems from her requests to receive victim’s compensation.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so very sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who tried so hard to help me. I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done,” said Papini in a statement.