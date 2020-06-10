Shooting at Bay Area toddler’s birthday party leaves 2 women dead, 3 others injured

Breaking News
Two people were killed and three others, including a child, were wounded in a shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in the Bay Area late Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 100 block of Cynthia Avenue in Vallejo around 9:49 p.m., said Brittany Jackson, a public information officer with the Vallejo Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found four adults and one child, ranging in age from 10 to 63 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Two women, a 63-year-old and a 37-year-old, were pronounced dead at a hospital. A man, a woman and a 10-year-old child suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening and were expected to survive, Jackson said.

The group was at a toddler’s birthday party when several shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire, Jackson said.

