Shooting at home of Gilroy City Council member leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

California

A shooting at the home of a Gilroy council member left one person dead and three others wounded, police said. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting this weekend at the home of a Gilroy City Council member that left one teenager dead and three others wounded.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, where a party had been taking place at Council Member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, according to Gilroy city officials. The shooting reportedly occurred after a fight broke out.

Gilroy police responded to the residence and located four people, aged 17 to 19, with gunshot injuries.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, where they remained as of Monday evening. Another wounded victim was treated and released, police said.

