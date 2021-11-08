Sierra Nevada pass to close with widespread rain, snow forecast for NorCal

In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic is seen in the snow along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Caltrans via AP)

A new storm system approaching Northern California was expected to start bringing widespread rain and high-elevation snow on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Winter weather advisories were set to take effect in the late afternoon and last into early Tuesday.

Mountain travelers were warned to expect chain controls and delays.

In the Sierra Nevada, Caltrans planned to close Monitor Pass on State Route 89 in preparation for the snowstorm. Sonora Pass on State Route 108 and Tioga Pass on State Route 120 have been closed since a previous storm.

The storm system was expected to reach down to the Central Coast, with rain chances tapering off farther south.