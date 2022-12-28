YOSEMITE, Calif. – What park rangers describe as a “significant rockfall” closed one of the highway entrances to Yosemite National Park on Tuesday.

Officials say the rockfall took place on El Portal Road, which is a continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park.

The rockfall has forced the closure of El Portal Road/Highway 140 from the park boundary in El Portal to the intersection of the Big Oak Flat Road (which is the continuation of Highway 120 from the west), officials say.

The closure of the road is expected to last for a number of days.

Park officials will provide updates on when the road is accessible again; updates on road closures can be found by clicking here.