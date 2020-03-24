Silicon Valley leads California with 13 coronavirus deaths

A medical worker guides a car that is going through a coronavirus drive-thru test clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center on March 16, 2020 in San Mateo, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Santa Clara County officials announced the deaths of three more people from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

Silicon Valley has been particularly hard hit by the outbreak, with 321 total cases and more than 100 people hospitalized.

Despite the big number of confirmed cases, the county said the real totals are much higher. “Because of limited testing capacity, the number of confirmed cases almost certainly represents a small fraction of the total number of persons with COVID-19 in the county,” officials said in a statement.

Santa Clara County has also been one of the most aggressive jurisdictions in trying to slow the spread by limiting mass gathering well before other counties.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.