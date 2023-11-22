A Simi Valley man accused of stabbing his girlfriend more than 30 times and assaulting her mother has been found guilty of murder.

Euren Balbuena, 32, was convicted by a Ventura County jury on Tuesday.

The jury found Balbuena guilty of using a knife to kill his girlfriend, Zaira Patino-Trejo, as well as inflicting “great bodily injury” to her mother. He was found not guilty on a separate charge for attempted murder of the mother.

According to the Ventrua County District Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 27, 2020, Balbuena and Patino-Trejo were in the middle of an argument at their apartment in Simi Valley.

Zaira’s mother was apparently aware of the argument and said there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship. She decided to go over to her daughter’s apartment after she was unable to get a hold of her.

When she arrived, she discovered signs of fresh abuse on Zaira’s face and tried to get her out of the home, but Balbuena intervened, refusing to let them leave as he swung a kitchen knife at them.

Euren Balbuena of Simi Valley is seen in a booking photo shared by the Simi Valley Police Department on Feb 27, 2020.

“He slashed her twice in the head before turning and stabbing Ms. Patino-Trejo. Balbuena stabbed her more than 30 times with several knives, killing her,” the D.A.’s Office said in a news release.

Bleeding from the slashing, Zaira’s mother ran from the apartment and stopped a bystander, who called 911.

Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department arrived on scene and found Balbuena inside the apartment. He was taken into custody and charged with his girlfriend’s murder.

“Zaira had a bright future ahead of her, but her life was taken way too soon by a man fueled with rage and jealousy,” said Deputy District Attorney Melissa Suttner said. “Zaira’s mom witnessed the defendant repeatedly and brutally stab her daughter but was unable to save her. The circumstances of this case are so tragic and illustrate the devastating outcome of domestic violence.”

Suttner thanked the Simi Valley Police Department for their investigation, as well as the jury who “endured weeks of graphic and emotional evidence to reach a verdict.”

Balbuena is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2024.