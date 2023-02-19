A 51-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding a skateboard in Riverside Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington and Jones avenues.

Riverside police and fire personnel responded to the scene to find a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that had crashed into the skateboarder.

The unidentified pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name and cause of death is pending the result of a coroner’s investigation.

Police believe the skateboarder was riding in the westbound lanes of Arlington Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven by a 72-year-old man from Alta Loma who police say stayed and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was not arrested and police say it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Riverside Police Traffic Detective G. Anderson at 951-826-8723.