Mammoth Mountain is reaping the benefits of the latest storm — and its decision to open early for the season.

The ski resort reported 60 inches of fresh snowfall this week, adding to one of the biggest November snow totals on record in the Eastern Sierra, resorts officials said.

“This is already the snowiest November of the last 10 years at Mammoth (and we’re only at November 9),” Mammoth Mountain said in a news release Wednesday.

The resort released video of snowboarders enjoying the fresh powder. It is currently the only open ski resort in California.

Ski China Peak is scheduled to open Saturday.