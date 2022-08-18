EL CAJON, Calif. — A small plane crashed Thursday morning in El Cajon, prompting road closures.

The Cessna aircraft crashed near Interstate 8 and Greenfield Drive, landing below the freeway overpass. The crash site is about five miles east of Gillespie Field, a San Diego County airport.

The crash was first reported around 10:35 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The pilot, a 65-year-old San Diego man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for major injuries, and is expected to survive, CHP Officer Travis Garrow told reporters.

The plane hit the front of a white Hyundai SUV before landing near the overpass. The driver, an Alpine woman, was not hurt.

“I was just coming to the freeway and all of a sudden this — I didn’t know what it was — but a plane just kind of hit the front of my car and then crashed,” Carrie Zub told an OnScene photographer at the scene.

“I just immediately was like, oh my god, and then I just pulled to the right and stopped and I’m just so grateful that I’m OK,” Zub added.

Authorities have closed the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive, police said, asking drivers to avoid the area. I-8 remained open.

CHP is investigating the crash.

