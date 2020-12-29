Smashed Breonna Taylor sculpture stolen days after it was vandalized in Oakland

A ceramic bust in Oakland honoring Breonna Taylor that was smashed the day after Christmas has now been stolen, the artist said Tuesday.

Leo Carson, the artist who created the sculpture, discovered the bust missing Tuesday morning — a day after he had raised more than enough money through a GoFundMe account to rebuild the broken statue in sturdier bronze.

“The vandals are continuing their campaign of intimidation against the Black Lives Matter movement and we must resist their attempt to erase Breonna’s image,” Carson said Tuesday in an Instagram message. He added that he believes the bust is “likely completely destroyed.”

Carson will be filling the base in Latham Square with concrete Tuesday afternoon as part of a rally and news conference addressing the theft.

