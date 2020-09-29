Smoke from NorCal wildfires expected to haze skies in Washington state

Smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California creates hazy skies as the sun is seen above the Washington state Capitol, Saturday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The National Weather Service in Seattle has said smoke from the wildfires in Northern California could arrive in Puget Sound this week.

The News Tribune reported that the smoke is expected to haze the skies Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and linger for up to three days.

The service said Monday that it is unclear how much smoke they are expecting.

The wildfires in Northern California have burned down homes, a winery, a school and other structures, and has forced about 30,000 residents to evacuate as of Monday.

Officials say smoke from the previous fires in Washington, Oregon and California have already cleared out of Puget Sound skies.

Clear skies across Washington this afternoon. You may notice a large area of smoke coming from new wildfires in Northern California. We're going to be keeping an eye on that as it may drift north over the next several days. To what extent is still unknown. #wawx #cawx pic.twitter.com/6BRLi4YOuQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 28, 2020