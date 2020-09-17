Smoky, hazardous air forces temporary closure of Yosemite National Park

Thick smoke shrouds Half Dome over Yosemite Valley in a view from Sentinel Bridge over the Merced River on Sept. 13, 2020. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Yosemite National Park will close temporarily starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will likely remain closed through the weekend because of smoky skies and hazardous air quality, according to a park statement.

Because of smoke from nearby fires, the air over the park will be in the “unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days,” the statement said.

Airnow.gov showed a 681 pollution score for air in Yosemite Valley; hazardous air scores at 301 and above, with a scale starting at zero. The higher the air-quality index number, the more polluted the air. People breathing hazardous air should stay inside and avoid activity.

The biggest fire near Yosemite is the Creek fire, which started Sept. 4 and had grown to 244,756 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It’s burning in the Sierra south of Yosemite. Also, two small lightning fires are burning in the southern part of the park.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Smoke from #CreekFire and others is affecting air quality (AQ) in Yosemite. Today was “unhealthy” to “hazardous.” When AQ is hazardous, everyone should avoid physical activity outdoors.



Current smoke conditions: https://t.co/qclD2WLTTF

Smoke forecast: https://t.co/5P5UTQCGyD pic.twitter.com/JC9Scht3Rx — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) September 17, 2020