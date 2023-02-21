A smuggling boat with several people onboard washed ashore in Huntington Beach Monday night.

The vessel was discovered around 9 p.m. on Huntington Beach near lifeguard Tower 14.

Video from the scene showed the boat run aground on the sand and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responding.

Several people were detained in connection with the boat and were restrained and loaded into a United States Customs and Border Protection van. Several barrels of what appeared to be fuel were also recovered from the scene.

Huntington Beach police confirmed that the boat was discovered, but said that the investigation is being handle by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

KTLA has reached out to DHS for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.