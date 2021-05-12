Snapchat suspends anonymous apps Yolo and LMK after lawsuit filed in California over bullied teen’s death

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Yolo and LMK, two Snapchat apps that allow users to send anonymous messages, are no longer available to users of the social media platform after parent company Snap suspended them Tuesday.

The suspension comes in response to a lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Kristin Bride, the mother of an Oregon teen who took his own life in 2020 after receiving bullying messages via Yolo and LMK for months.

That suit alleges that Yolo and LMK violated consumer protection law by failing to live up to their own terms of service and policies, and that anonymous messaging apps facilitate bullying to such a degree that they should be considered dangerous products. Both were integrated with the Snapchat messaging platform through Snap Kit, the company’s suite of tools for third-party developers.

“In light of the serious allegations raised by the lawsuit, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the Snapchat community, we are suspending both Yolo and LMK’s Snap Kit integrations while we investigate these claims,” a Snap spokesperson wrote in a statement.

